Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray on how playing against 'superior athletes' cost his side in Ross County defeat
Murray was gutted after watching his side swept aside in Dingwall to bow out 6-1 on aggregate, condemning Rovers to another season in the second tier while County remain in the top flight.
“I think there’s always a physicality aspect of it,” Murray said post match. “Especially in one v one situations, I think it’s really important and it’s an area we need to be better at.
"Our guys are in good shape but we are playing against faster, quicker, strong athletes, not what we’re used to and it showed again.
"In one off games you can get away with it sometimes but over two games, home and away, it’s hard.”
Despite the disappointing final scoreline, Murray remained upbeat about his side’s overall display against a higher ranked team.
"I’m delighted with the boys for going out and showing a bit of character, that’s for sure, because we didn’t do that on Thursday evening for large parts,” he said.
"We’ve knocked the ball about really well, we’ve tried to find little holes to make chances, we’ve created a couple in the first half that on another day go in.
"But we showed belief in what we’re doing and that’s for a manager – when you have to look at all aspects – the scoreline’s the headline and the fact you don’t go up is the headline.
"But the way they played for 110/120 minutes over the two legs was really, really good.”
