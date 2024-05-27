Raith manager Ian Murray pictured in Dingwall dugout on Sunday (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

The superior physicality, strength and athleticism of Ross County’s players made a vital difference in their 4-0 defeat of Raith Rovers in Sunday’s Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg, says Raith boss Ian Murray.

Murray was gutted after watching his side swept aside in Dingwall to bow out 6-1 on aggregate, condemning Rovers to another season in the second tier while County remain in the top flight.

“I think there’s always a physicality aspect of it,” Murray said post match. “Especially in one v one situations, I think it’s really important and it’s an area we need to be better at.

"Our guys are in good shape but we are playing against faster, quicker, strong athletes, not what we’re used to and it showed again.

Raith couldn't contain Ross County striker Simon Murray, who scored a double in Sunday's second leg and is pictured celebrating with pitch-invading County fans post match (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

"In one off games you can get away with it sometimes but over two games, home and away, it’s hard.”

Despite the disappointing final scoreline, Murray remained upbeat about his side’s overall display against a higher ranked team.

"I’m delighted with the boys for going out and showing a bit of character, that’s for sure, because we didn’t do that on Thursday evening for large parts,” he said.

"We’ve knocked the ball about really well, we’ve tried to find little holes to make chances, we’ve created a couple in the first half that on another day go in.

"But we showed belief in what we’re doing and that’s for a manager – when you have to look at all aspects – the scoreline’s the headline and the fact you don’t go up is the headline.