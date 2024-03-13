Lewis Vaughan first joined Raith Rovers as a youth player way back in 2008 (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Murray will celebrate his 43rd birthday on the day of the match honouring Vaughan, 28, who has netted 85 first team Raith goals in 241 appearances having made his first team debut at the end of the 2011-12 season.

For the Raith boss, the match will revive memories of his own testimonial, a 5-5 draw for Hibs against Hibs Legends at Easter Road in September 2011, during which Murray had an early penalty saved by opposition goalkeeper Ally Brown!

Murray told the Fife Free Press: "The best thing about that was I actually told the goalie where it was going as well, so he was a wee bit naughty!

Ian Murray applauds around 300 travelling Raith fans at full-time after Tuesday night's 1-0 win at Partick Thistle (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

"But that’s the way it goes. I would score it this time if I played.

"I don’t know if I’ll be playing. It’s probably up to Lewis. It’s his night so if he wants me to come on for a wee ten minutes then I probably couldn’t resist it. Lewis is not bad at penalties, I wasn’t very good!

"Testimonials are fun, they’re recognition of Lewis’s achievements that he’s done at Raith Rovers.

"It’s fantastic for him and I’m really, really looking forward to it, getting a game and Lewis having his night which is completely deserved as well.

"Hibs have been great by coming over and giving Lewis the team he wanted.

"The committee managed to get Hibs for him and it should be a really fun night. It gives us all a wee chance to relax a bit and enjoy the game.”

When asked what the best thing is about having a testimonial, Murray added: “Catching up again with ex-team-mates, guys I’d played with.

"I think your career goes by really quickly. Lewis is lucky, he’s only 28 so he’s got years to go.

"But if you look back at your own career and it's flown in so a testimonial definitely flies in. The memories are always nice.”

Murray also said he is “humbled” by the amount of hard work put in by testimonial committee organisers.

He added: “You’ve got people out there who are working incredibly hard to get a game and a lot of organisation goes into these things that people don’t realise.

"It’s not organised by the club, it’s organised by a group of guys or supporters even that form a committee.

"So they deserve a heck of a lot of credit going into the evening.

"It’s really not an easy thing to do as a lot of problems can crop up.

Vaughan, who has netted 15 goals for Raith in 38 games in all competitions this season, told the Fife Free Press last week that he was understandably grateful to his Easter Road heroes for providing his testimonial opposition.

"I’m delighted that Hibs are doing us a favour by coming here to play Raith in the testimonial,” he said.

"It’s been organised for a wee while now. Hopefully we’ll get plenty of tickets sold.

"I’m looking forward to it.”

