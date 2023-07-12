News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray pleased that his players have handled 'variety of different scenarios' during pre-season games

With Raith Rovers’ 2-0 friendly success at East Fife having followed on from other away wins at Linlithgow Rose (4-1), Montrose (3-1) and Kelty Hearts (4-1 on penalties after a 2-2 draw), Stark’s Park boss Ian Murray has many reasons to be optimistic ahead of the start of the competitive campaign this weekend.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 12th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 13:44 BST
Raith players celebrate scoring in last weekend's win at East Fife (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)
Murray, whose side open their Viaplay Cup group campaign at home to Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday, told the Fife Free Press: “I think the pleasing thing for me in the four games we’ve had is we’ve had a variety of different scenarios.

"We went down to a Lowland League team and won quite well on a tight grass pitch.

"The Kelty game was good, we had a lot of possession, we found ourselves 2-1 down, how did we handle that? Because that can happen in cup competitions.

"Against Montrose we were excellent, played really well against a good side on a really good astroturf.

"Then at East Fife we were playing against a team that sat in pretty much for the whole game which again, at 0-0 at half-time, gave us another scenario to deal with.

"So I’m more happy about that and fitness - the way the players are looking - than certainly what the scoreline is.”

Murray also gave his thoughts on recent upgrade work at Stark’s Park, including improvements to changing rooms and shower facilities.

He said: “It’s looking really good, it’s been freshened up. We’ve had fantastic help from the volunteers and the guys who’ve been working round the clock to get our changing rooms ready and our structure ready for the start of the season.

"We’re really happy. It's night and day in terms of facilities for the players compared to what we had last season.

"We’ve got them into a good environment now and it’s up to us to use that to our maximum.”

