Raith players celebrate scoring in last weekend's win at East Fife (Pic by Fife Photo Agency)

Murray, whose side open their Viaplay Cup group campaign at home to Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday, told the Fife Free Press: “I think the pleasing thing for me in the four games we’ve had is we’ve had a variety of different scenarios.

"We went down to a Lowland League team and won quite well on a tight grass pitch.

"The Kelty game was good, we had a lot of possession, we found ourselves 2-1 down, how did we handle that? Because that can happen in cup competitions.

"Against Montrose we were excellent, played really well against a good side on a really good astroturf.

"Then at East Fife we were playing against a team that sat in pretty much for the whole game which again, at 0-0 at half-time, gave us another scenario to deal with.

"So I’m more happy about that and fitness - the way the players are looking - than certainly what the scoreline is.”

Murray also gave his thoughts on recent upgrade work at Stark’s Park, including improvements to changing rooms and shower facilities.

He said: “It’s looking really good, it’s been freshened up. We’ve had fantastic help from the volunteers and the guys who’ve been working round the clock to get our changing rooms ready and our structure ready for the start of the season.

"We’re really happy. It's night and day in terms of facilities for the players compared to what we had last season.