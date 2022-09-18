Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray praises true grit shown by players for 3-2 win against table-toppers Ayr United​​​​​​​

Dylan Easton winning a header for Raith Rovers against Ayr United at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo: Fife Photo Agency)

The hosts went 2-0 up ten minutes ahead of half-time at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy but were then pegged back by goals from Brad Young on 51 minutes and Andy Murdoch on 69 for Ayr before Brown stepped up seven minutes from the final whistle to secure his side’s third win of the current campaign.

That result knocked Ayr off the top of the Scottish Championship table, though they remain level on 14 points with new league leaders Partick Thistle, and lifts Rovers up to sixth place with nine points from seven games.

Murray was delighted by that fightback, telling Raith TV afterwards: “It was something we’d talked about all week – making better decisions.

Raith Rovers' Ryan Nolan vying for possession with Ayr United's Mark McKenzie at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy in Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“We’re not going to make perfect decisions every week. By the time we get in here on a Saturday morning, one of us has probably made a bad decision along the way after getting out of bed, for whatever reason that might be, and if you make a bad choice, the moment’s gone and you can’t go back and change anything, so when you’ve got an opportunity, like we had when we were three versus three for our second goal, you’ve got to take it.

“The weighted pass was just lovely from Dylan Easton and the finish was great from Sam, so full credit to the players for taking in the information I’m trying to give them and even more so for executing it the way they were doing.

“We went toe to toe against a really physical championship side and we showed we can mix it a little bit and we can play well at the same time.

“I’m delighted for the boys. I can see a team coming together.

On-loan Kilmarnock striker Kyle Connell celebrating with Aidan Connolly after scoring for Raith Rovers against Ayr United at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“Wins like today, when you’ve had to go through it – when you’ve been on a high at half-time and boom, you’re suddenly brought back down to earth in the second half – show you have to go again. You have to go and try to find that winner.

“You ask for your big players to step up in big moments in football matches, and today we had 11 big players.

“It was a right team effort and from the guys who came on as well.

“They’ve got grit and determination, there’s no doubt about that, but we’ve also got some really good players and we just need to try and play in the other team's half a little bit more to try and take some pressure off our centre-halves.”

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray after seeing his side beat Ayr United 3-2 at Stark's Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

“I can’t speak highly enough of the players in terms of the courage they displayed when we were at 2-2 and the supporters as well because at 2-2 it’s easy for supporters to start mumping and moaning and feeling it’s not their day, but not once did I hear grumbles, which helps the players because it helps to build a club mentality.”

Murray was delighted to see on-loan Kilmarnock striker Connell, 21, get his first goal for the club since arriving in July by opening the scoring for the Fifers eight minutes in.

“I thought Kyle was excellent,” said Murray, 41.

“He’s a young guy and it’s going to take time, but I know Kyle can score goals. He’s done if for me before at Airdrie and he’ll do it here, I’ve got no doubt about that.