Dylan Corr (right) made a total of 10 appearances for Raith Rovers during the regular 2023-24 season but he is a major doubt to appear in the play-offs (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray revealed to the Fife Free Press today (Thursday) that the next 72 hours will be crucial in determining whether or not crocked defender Dylan Corr will be fit enough to play in the Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final first leg next Tuesday night at either Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians.

Former Celtic B skipper Corr, 19, had limited opportunities for most of the season but then featured in Raith’s final three league games on their way to finishing second in the Scottish Championship, but he had to go off after 41 minutes of their final match against Arbroath last Friday after sustaining a dislocated shoulder.

Boss Murray said: "We are not 100 per cent sure about Dylan yet but his fitness has certainly improved in the last 48 hours which is good so we're hopeful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm hoping to get him out tomorrow to get him out a little bit and then go into the contact stuff on Saturday and Sunday.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray (centre) watches Tuesday night's Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-final first leg between Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle which finished 2-2 at the Excelsior Stadium (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

"Then it's a kind of waiting game to see if he comes through that.

"It would be a big boost if Dylan was fit for the play-offs.

"We don’t know whether he’ll play against Partick or Airdrie in the first leg next Tuesday until he goes out on the pitch again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s so difficult. It’s one of those injuries that you just have to put the weight on a wee bit.

"He can take a one-second contact and that could be him out the game.

"But then he might come through it really well and then he’s got every chance.

"We want to have all the guys fit, it's a really important time of the season.

"It's disappointing when you pick up injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Unfortunately there's nothing you can really do about it but we actually look in decent shape.

"We’ve got a few boys back now in training and we’ve got a few guys out in pretty advanced rehab so we’re pretty confident of having a strong squad for the play-offs.”

Murray was then asked for his thoughts on the hugely entertaining 2-2 play-off quarter-final first leg between potential semi-final opponents Airdrieonians and Partick Thistle – which he attended on Tuesday evening – ahead of these sides’ return match at Firhill tomorrow (Friday) evening.

He said: "I thought it was a really good game with two teams going at it, two teams looking to win. I really enjoyed it actually.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the neutral it was end to end. I thought both teams had a case for saying they could have won it.

"I probably thought that Airdrie shaded it but there wasn't a lot in it.

"I thought both teams were pretty wide open. I think the higher level you go and the more wide open you go then the more you get punished.

"On the evidence of what I saw, who we end up playing is the toss of a coin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I thought Airdrie had a wee bit more energy than Partick and they looked a bit fresher for whatever reason.

"But you look at Partick's influential players, Muirhead, McInroy, Fitzpatrick and Graham, they're good players.