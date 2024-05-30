Ian Murray has been linked with Easter Road hotseat (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has today (Thursday) been rated as the 7/4 favourite to land the vacant manager’s job at his old club Hibernian.

According to Gambling.com, who say they have assessed the leading candidates and put together odds and analysis on who will be the next manager at Easter Road, there is a 36.4% probability rating that Murray – who led Raith to an excellent second-placed finish in the Scottish Championship this season before losing the Scottish Premiership play-off final to Ross County – will replace Nick Montgomery, who was given his marching orders after a 4-0 home defeat to Aberdeen on May 19.

That Dons defeat left Hibs ninth in the table, and while they were never really threatened with relegation, it was still a disappointing season at Easter Road. Indeed, it was the Edinburgh side's lowest finish since 2013/14.

Full odds for vacant Hibernian manager’s job are: Ian Murray 7/4 (36.4% probability); David Gray 2/1 (33.3%); Alex Neil 5/1 (16.7%); Ronny Deila 6/1 (14.3%); Jaap Stam 8/1 (11.1%); John Kennedy 9/1 (10%); Billy McKinlay 10/1 (9.1%); Damien Duff 12/1 (7.7%).

Nick Montgomery pictured after Hibernian's 4-0 home loss to Aberdeen on May 12 (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The Fife Free Press recently asked Murray if the Hibernian manager’s job is one he would be interested in one day.

He replied: "I don't give it much thought if I'm being truthful.

"I've said it a few times now, I don't really have a career pathway.

"Some people will disagree with that and some people will agree with it.

"I just think football's so up and down and topsy-turvy that it's such a dangerous game to play.

"I never thought I'd be an assistant manager in Norway for a couple of years, I never thought I'd go to Airdrie after that and then come to Raith Rovers.

"So it's a difficult one. There's no doubt big jobs are always going to tempt you and give you interest but it's not something I go to bed at night dreaming of and it's certainly not something I lose sleep over.”