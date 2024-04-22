Raith's Kevin Dabrowski with his man of the match trophy after 1-0 win at Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Despite the Kirkcaldy side’s stunning season in Scotland’s second tier, only their midfielder Sam Stanton has made it into the league’s top 11 players, with Queen’s Park keeper Calum Ferrie preferred to Polish stopper Dabrowski, 25.

“Kevin has done brilliantly well this season,” Murray told Raith TV. “Some of his saves in games have been top, top quality.

"I’m happy to say that in my opinion Kevin should be in the Team of the Year. I can’t for the life of me think why he’s not. He’s just been that good for us. So we have a chance here with Kevin.

Dabrowski makes a brilliant save from Inverness ace Alex Samuel (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"For a young goalkeeper to come in and effectively have his first season as a real number one, to be at the top end of the Championship and have a little bit of pressure on him, playing in front of big crowds and producing fantastic moments for us, like any young player he’s going to make mistakes.

"And when you’re a goalie at any age or any calibre and you make a mistake, it tends to be a goal and people can have a go at you.

"But he’s a very honest player, a very honest guy, great character and he’s infectious as we’ve seen already this season.

"We’ve got a young goalie who’s hungry to do well, he’s got the right attitude and the right people behind him and we’re trying to help him as much as we can.”

Raith manager Ian Murray applauds travelling fans after win in the Highlands (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)