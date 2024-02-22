New Raith loan signing Lee Ashcroft celebrates scoring for parent club Dundee in 1-1 Scottish Premiership draw at Aberdeen on January 30 (Pic by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

And Murray revealed that Ashcroft - who could fill the void left by ex-loan defender Dan O'Reilly who left Raith to join rivals Partick Thistle last month - has been a long time target for Rovers.

"Dan O'Reilly did really well when he was with us," Murray told the Fife Free Press. "We helped him out a little bit as well so it worked out well for both parties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Lee was one that we'd actually identified in the summer and we liked but he wasn't available.

Ian Murray has been tracking Lee Ashcroft since last summer (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"Obviously things in football change.

"He's a proven winner at this level in terms of winning league titles which is an added bonus.

"He's been playing as well, it's not as if he's not played for a long time. He's been in the Dundee team up until a couple of weeks ago, obviously scoring a goal up at Pittodrie.

"So he's ready to go but he needs game time. We're really, really happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just needed to be a bit patient on this one and bide our time a little bit.

"For us finally to have all our defenders fit, Euan Murray, Keith Watson, who have done really well also, is great for us."

Like Dundee striker Zak Rudden just before him, Ashcroft chose to sign for Raith on loan despite interest from several rival Scottish clubs.

Murray added: "It's not a smoke screen or anything, Lee did have several other options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think loan deals are not as easy as people think. Lee's got another year left at Dundee after this season so he's got to think about the longer term for himself.

"Things could change in football really, really quickly. All these dynamics come into it.

"To be completely honest, we weren't the highest offer on the table because we have a limit and we won't go over it for anybody, that's the way it is.

"But we try and sell the club in other aspects in terms of obviously league position does help us, there's no question about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There's more to it as well. There's the environment we've managed to create, the little bit of buzz we have.

"Games like last Friday night (against Dundee United) with a full house, playing in front of 4,000, 5,000, 6,000 people every week, is a huge attraction to the players.