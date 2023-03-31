Ian Murray wants maximum league points from visits of Queen's Park and Hamilton Accies (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Having lost 1-0 to Hamilton Accies in Sunday’s SPFL Trust Trophy final, seventh-placed Raith, who have 39 points from 28 games, go into a key home league double header against Queen’s and then Accies, on Tuesday, (kick-off 7.45pm) just seven points off fourth-placed Partick Thistle in the final play-off place having played two games less than Kris Doolan's Maryhill men.

“I think we need to win both these games and probably depend on other results as well to get back in the play-off mix,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

“But we we would give ourselves a fighting chance with six games to go if we can win these two.

"This league can change and if we were to finish top four, great. We are more than capable of winning on Saturday.

"We know what pressure does to teams, we saw that in the final on Sunday.

"When you are going for a league title, it is a very, very difficult game suddenly.

"But Queen’s are a very good side. They’ve shown that against us this season, they’ve shown that through their incredible league position after coming from League One.

"So we have to be on it but we think we’ve got players and a game plan that can win the game.”

When asked if his players have added incentive to then beat Hamilton on Tuesday night after what happened in the SPFL Trust Trophy final, Murray added: “Normally I would say no because you just get on with it.

"I think it’s different in a final and different when you’re playing them again so soon.

"It’s three points at the end of the day but it’s going to be a big game for us and it’s a chance for us to put a few wrongs right.