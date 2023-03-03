Ian Murray takes Raith to Partick this weekend (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

Sixth-placed Raith, who have 35 points from 26 games in the Scottish Championship, trail fifth-placed Partick by five points with 12 league fixtures left this term, with both clubs in hot pursuit of third-placed Ayr United and fourth-placed Greenock Morton, who are both only above Partick on goal difference but have played a game fewer than them and Raith.

Since sacking Ian McCall last month, this Saturday’s away opponents Partick are unbeaten in three games under interim boss Kris Doolan who led the Maryhill team to a 3-1 league win at second-placed Dundee on Tuesday night.

Murray added: “We’re chasing three teams. I always thought Thistle had the capacity to be up there.

"I think they’ve got a good team and good squad so I expect them to be in the play-off positions come the end of the season.

"I also expect Inverness to improve towards the end of the season as well so nothing’s changed.

"We just have to go and try and win the game on Saturday and if we do and results elsewhere fall for us then it really bunches up the group going for third and fourth place.

"Dundee are still in touching distance but an eight-point cushion over us is pretty big.

"It’s still all to play for. No team can relax anywhere in the league at the moment because it’s really intense and really competitive.”

Murray, who has revealed that Ethan Ross is back in training again after 10 weeks out injured, will also be without Jamie Gullan for the Partick game but Lewis Vaughan is available.

Rovers go into the game on the back of a 14-game unbeaten run, one of their best in recent years.

