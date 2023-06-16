Ian Murray has had a much less stressful pre-season this time around (Library pic by Alan Murray

"There's not as big a transition for myself," Murray said. "Last year was pretty hectic.

"You go from the disappointment of losing a play-off final you've worked incredibly hard all season for to suddenly leaving the club, which came out of the blue as well.

"This year was a bit easier. We knew what players we had contracted, we knew what players we wanted to try and keep and we knew what players we wanted to try and add.

"So it was a much smoother summer break for myself, a lot easier in terms of the workload as well where things were just a bit calmer.”

Meanwhile, Murray reckons 2023-24 could be a breakthrough season for a pair of 18-year-old centre backs, Adam Masson – who made eight appearances for Raith last season – and new signing Dylan Corr from Celtic B.

"Adam in particular because he got a wee taste of it last year,” he added. “I thought he acquitted himself very well.

"When we moved Adam into central defence against Partick Thistle (a season-ending home 2-2 draw on May 5) and he was up against Brian Graham, a really top quality striker in this league, he was excellent. I felt he was absolutely superb in the second half and he was Young Player of the Year as well.