Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray reunited with centre back Keith Watson as player signs one-year Raith deal after leaving Ross County
Watson, 33, has worked with his new manager before having previously served under Murray when the pair were together at St Mirren in the first half of the 2015-16 season.
Murray, who has been very keen to add centre backs after the departures of Tom Lang and Ryan Nolan this summer, said: “We were looking for that bit of experience and I know Keith from his time playing at St Mirren with me.
"He's had a good career in the SPFL Premiership with Dundee Utd, Hibs and Ross County.
"We identified Keith a number of months ago as a potential signing, and he'll bring solid centre half experience to Stark's Park.”
Watson has extensive appearance in the SPFL Premiership and Championship, having played for Dundee United, Hibernian, St Mirren, St Johnstone and Ross County since breaking through at Tannadice as a 17-year-old attacking fullback in January 2007.
The player lists Aidan Connolly (at Dundee Utd) and in more recent years Josh Mullin (at Ross County, where they won the SPFL Championship and Challenge Cup) as former team-mates and will now be reunited with the pair for the 2023-24 campaign.