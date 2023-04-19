Callum Davidson was fired after watching St Johnstone lose 2-0 at Livingston last weekend (Photo by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Stark’s Park gaffer Murray, 42, gave his reaction to the Jambos firing Neilson after five straight league defeats, and Saints dismissing Davidson – who attained legendary status in Perth by winning the league cup and Scottish Cup in season 2020-2021 – with just a few games remaining this season.

“The sackings were absolutely harsh,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"I’m actually very surprised at both of them. Normally you’ve got a wee feeling it might be round the corner but I genuinely didn’t for either.

Ian Murray has sympathy for sacked duo Neilson and Davidson (Photo by Simon Wootton / SNS Group)

"I know there was a wee bit of noise at Hearts among the supporters which is quite normal. But that’s part and parcel of football unfortunately.

"Callum did an incredible job and it does run out eventually but I felt he deserved a bit more time and a bit more opportunity to turn it round.

"It’s not like they’re stranded at the bottom of the league struggling for points. They’ve got themselves in a position where they are five points ahead of the bottom team.

"Yes it can change quickly but there is a long, long way to go and I just feel it’s a wee bit unfair.

Robbie Neilson was sacked by Hearts after 2-0 home loss to St Mirren on April 8 (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

"And Hearts have had a small blip recently. Robbie took them to two cup finals, won the Championship, took them into Europe and on the first real bad run the axe falls unfortunately.

"I understand there’s money involved going for that third position. You’ve got three teams, Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts who all think they should be there and they all can’t be there.

"You almost look at it and say: ‘Well, it’s nearly an impossible job at times’.”

Murray, who prior to joining Rovers forged a fine reputation during four years as boss at Airdrieonians between 2018 and 2022, previously experienced the pain of football management at first hand as he resigned as St Mirren gaffer after just seven months, in December 2015, following a 1-0 defeat against former club Dumbarton.

He said: “St Mirren was in a funny place at the time, it was struggling from the relegation and there certainly wasn’t any investment.

"But you never want to lose your job. You always back yourself that you can turn it round.

"For all us guys, it’s all we’ve ever done, all we’ve ever known is football.

"And then for us not to be working, it’s more of a hurt not being able to go out and do what you like to do every day.

"There’s no doubt about it, it hurts you. There’s maybe a wee bit of anger there but that goes in time.

