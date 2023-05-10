Ian Murray watches Tuesday night's Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Airdrieonians and Falkirk (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

After this season’s play-off push faltered amidst an injury crisis which contributed towards a seventh-place finish in the Championship, Murray is keen to add a freshness to his squad which has already seen him linked with moves for Kelty Hearts duo Jamie Barjonas and Alfredo Agyeman and a powerful striker in the mould of 6ft 2’ Partick Thistle hitman Brian Graham, an ex- Raith player.

"I think we need to learn a few lessons from this season,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “We look at other teams who’ve done well and we do need to look at having a bit more physical presence in our team.

"We want to try and keep our identity in terms of the way we play but there’s no doubt that we maybe need to try and get a bit more height in the side.

"Barjonas and Agyeman have obviously done well at Kelty and there’s a lot of rumours with Alfie going other places, Barjonas as well.

"We have spoken about them inside but we have probably spoken about 50 players to be truthful.

"Brian Graham’s been at Thistle now for a long time, stalwart there. I don’t see Brian in a hurry to leave Partick, especially if they go to the premier league, he’s still a good player and he’s got that experience and they’re on course to get through to the next round.

"You can go and look at the lower leagues in England and come up with a gem like Dipo Akinyemi at Ayr United.

"But it is one in 10, one in 20 unfortunately and they do cost money.

"It’s just about us getting a long list down to a shortlist and there’s always going to be competitors and there’s always going to be player preference for who they’ve worked with before or what their outside life is like as well.

"It’s a long summer but we’re working on people now. We’ll miss out on a few, there’s no doubt, but hopefully we’ll get a few in as well.

"We need a rebuild, not just the playing side but of the whole place. Work has started on that internally in terms of making facilities better and the stands better for supporters.

"It’s going to be a bit of a slow build but that’s fine because it takes time.

"But I’m looking forward to it. Like any window there’s going to be movement both ways.”

Raith have 14 players – 10 permanent signings and four loanees – out of contract on May 31 and Murray revealed how talks with them are going.

He added: “Talks have been a bit slow but I think the uncertainty over what was happening (with the new club owners) has maybe hampered that a little bit.

"We have to be realistic and certain players have probably got other offers and they could be play-off teams, who knows and maybe they’re waiting a little bit.

"But I certainly think the cut-off point for us is by the end of this week and we’ll be far clearer on who’s accepting and who’s not.