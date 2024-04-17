Ian Murray has led Raith to second place in the Scottish Championship with three matches remaining this season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

The long list of Raith stars whose deals expire imminently includes permanently signed players Robbie Thomson, Andy McNeil, Keith Watson, Dylan Corr, Liam Dick, Ross Millen, Ross Matthews, Scott McGill, Dylan Easton and Ethan Ross, plus loanees Lee Ashcroft, James Brown, Shaun Byrne, Kyle Turner and Zak Rudden.

And, to show just how uncertain all of their futures at Kirkcaldy could be beyond the end of May, Murray revealed that it is not even definite that stalwart Matthews – who it was announced this week will receive a testimonial year after 11 years’ service at Raith – will be retained.

"We've not really done anything yet with new contracts to be honest," said Murray, whose second-placed team look heavily odds on to be contesting the Scottish Premiership play-offs next month as they trail leaders Dundee United by six points with just three league matches remaining, starting with Friday night's trip to Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Long serving Ross Matthews celebrates after Raith's 1-0 win at Partick Thistle on March 12 (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

"We'll just see where we are at the end of the season.

"We are at a really important time and it's very difficult for us to plan because we just don't know where we're going to be.

"So we just have to try and cover all bases. To be fair, the players understand that and they're really focused.

"It would seem that Ross Matthews would be staying with us because it's not often a player leaves after a testimonial, although I did it at Hibs so it doesn't always happen that way.

"Ross is within his rights to look elsewhere if that's what he wants and that's what happens.

"He's done brilliantly though. I'm really, really chuffed to get him back because for a while there we weren't sure as a result of his injury.

"Ross has surpassed what we thought he was going to achieve this season, just purely on what was diagnosed about his injury.

"He has shown what a really, really good player he is so I'm really happy for him.

"He is a really good guy as well, good in the changing room.