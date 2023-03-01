Lewis Vaughan has been missing from Raith squad for the past month (Pic by Dave Cowe)

The long-serving 27-year-old forward – whose career has been blighted by four ACL knee injuries which have kept him out for several months at a time – has missed the last four Rovers games after being crocked in the 2-1 Championship win at Arbroath on February 4, but he is on the way back.

“Lewis trained on Tuesday which was really good,” gaffer Murray told the Fife Free Press. “He did quite a lot, the majority of the session which was quite hard.

"So that is great news. There doesn’t seem to be any reaction from him, so we’re really looking forward to welcoming him back going into another busy period, adding a bit of quality as well to us.”

But there is not such good news on fellow forward Jamie Gullan, who also sustained a hamstring problem in the Arbroath game but subsequently played and scored in the 3-1 home Scottish Cup fifth round win over Motherwell the following weekend before missing the two matches since then.

"Jamie’s not trained this week so he is doubtful to say the least,” Murray said. “We’ll have to assess that again on Thursday and Friday and then over the weekend as well.

"It’s probably looking like we’ll get one of the two of them back which I can’t complain too much about.

