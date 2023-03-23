Jamie Gullan in action earlier this season against Sunday's cup final opponents Hamilton Accies (Pic by Scott Louden)

Former Hibs man Gullan, 23, who is nicknamed Hammer, sustained his injury in the 2-1 Scottish Championship win at Arbroath on February 4 but subsequently played and scored in the 3-1 home Scottish Cup fifth round win over Motherwell the following weekend. However, he hasn’t featured since and it will likely be next season before he is seen in a Raith shirt again.

“Hammer probably won’t play again this season,” boss Murray told the Fife Free Press. "He had a consultation last week and he needs an operation, the same as Ethan Ross’ operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His recovery time is probably four or five weeks but his operation is not until next week, I think.

“So, you’re talking five or six weeks and the season is done. It’s probably more important Jamie gets a good pre-season under his belt. He was doing really well and we’ve really missed him.

“I really like working with him as well, I think he’s got a fantastic opportunity to improve next season.

“But it was really frustrating for him and myself because we couldn’t understand why he was sore. He would have a day off and come in and he couldn’t train.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You have to go with what the player is saying.