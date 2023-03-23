Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray reveals that injured striker Jamie Gullan is set to miss remainder of season
In a major blow for Raith Rovers heading for the end of season run-in, manager Ian Murray has revealed that striker Jamie Gullan is likely to miss the rest of the 2022-2023 campaign due to a hamstring problem.
Former Hibs man Gullan, 23, who is nicknamed Hammer, sustained his injury in the 2-1 Scottish Championship win at Arbroath on February 4 but subsequently played and scored in the 3-1 home Scottish Cup fifth round win over Motherwell the following weekend. However, he hasn’t featured since and it will likely be next season before he is seen in a Raith shirt again.
“Hammer probably won’t play again this season,” boss Murray told the Fife Free Press. "He had a consultation last week and he needs an operation, the same as Ethan Ross’ operation.
“His recovery time is probably four or five weeks but his operation is not until next week, I think.
“So, you’re talking five or six weeks and the season is done. It’s probably more important Jamie gets a good pre-season under his belt. He was doing really well and we’ve really missed him.
“I really like working with him as well, I think he’s got a fantastic opportunity to improve next season.
“But it was really frustrating for him and myself because we couldn’t understand why he was sore. He would have a day off and come in and he couldn’t train.
“You have to go with what the player is saying.
“We had to get to the bottom of it, which we think we have and hope we have, and that gives us an opportunity to fix him.”