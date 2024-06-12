Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals that Stark's Park club's pre-season training will start later than originally planned

Ian Murray (right) pictured with Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan during a training session last season (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)Ian Murray (right) pictured with Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan during a training session last season (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Due to the gruelling impact of a 51-game 2023-24 season which dragged on for over three extra weeks due to his team’s involvement in the Scottish Premiership play-offs, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has revealed that the start date for the Stark’s Park club’s pre-season training has been put back 10 days to Monday, June 24.

Murray told the Fife Free Press: “We were originally going back on June 14 but obviously the play-offs extended our season and – speaking to a couple of managers that have been in the same situation - they felt that more time off would be better than having the boys back.

"And they need a rest, they worked so hard last season, playing 51 games and that is a lot, it really is. So we were really conscious of giving the boys enough time to re-focus mentally and physically get themselves ready."

Raith’s first pre-season friendly fixture of the close season will be played at East Fife on Saturday, June 29, kick-off 2pm.

That match in Methil’s MGM Timber Bayview Stadium will be a testimonial for East Fife’s Pat Slattery, 31, the club’s current longest-serving player who has made 256 appearances for Dick Campbell’s team, scoring on four occasions.

A League Two winner with the Fifers back in season 2015/16, midfielder Slattery will be in the side taking on Murray’s men, who only missed on promotion to the Premiership last month in the play-off final against Ross County.

Entry costs £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s. The match is pay-at-the-gate with a live stream also being organised by East Fife TV.

