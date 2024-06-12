Ian Murray (right) pictured with Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan during a training session last season (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Due to the gruelling impact of a 51-game 2023-24 season which dragged on for over three extra weeks due to his team’s involvement in the Scottish Premiership play-offs, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has revealed that the start date for the Stark’s Park club’s pre-season training has been put back 10 days to Monday, June 24.

Murray told the Fife Free Press: “We were originally going back on June 14 but obviously the play-offs extended our season and – speaking to a couple of managers that have been in the same situation - they felt that more time off would be better than having the boys back.

"And they need a rest, they worked so hard last season, playing 51 games and that is a lot, it really is. So we were really conscious of giving the boys enough time to re-focus mentally and physically get themselves ready."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Raith’s first pre-season friendly fixture of the close season will be played at East Fife on Saturday, June 29, kick-off 2pm.

That match in Methil’s MGM Timber Bayview Stadium will be a testimonial for East Fife’s Pat Slattery, 31, the club’s current longest-serving player who has made 256 appearances for Dick Campbell’s team, scoring on four occasions.

A League Two winner with the Fifers back in season 2015/16, midfielder Slattery will be in the side taking on Murray’s men, who only missed on promotion to the Premiership last month in the play-off final against Ross County.