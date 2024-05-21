Ian Murray will have contract talks with Liam Dick next week (Pic by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has revealed that it will be “the middle of next week” before he sits down with his 10 soon to be out of contract players to finalise any possible renewals for next season.

Goalkeepers Robbie Thomson and Andy McNeil, defenders Keith Watson, Dylan Corr, Liam Dick, Ross Millen and Ross Matthews and midfielders Scott McGill, Dylan Easton and Ethan Ross’s existing deals expire on May 31, with the 2023-24 campaign finishing with Sunday’s Scottish Premiership play-off final second leg against Ross County in Dingwall.

"I won’t be sitting down with the out of contract guys on Sunday,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “And it won’t be on Monday either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s not something that we have talked about, not something the players have come and asked either.

"I think that shows they’re really, really focusing on the game, as are we.

"But certainly we’ve got work to do, regardless of what league we’re in.

"There would probably be more work to do if we were in the Premier League and not the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will probably get down to that in the middle of next week at some point.”

When asked if he would like to keep any of this season’s loan signings – defenders Lee Ashcroft and James Brown, midfielders Shaun Byrne and Kyle Turner and striker Zak Rudden – Murray replied: “It probably depends what league we’re in.

"We’ve got a few of them that are in the Premier League.

"Suddenly if we go into that Premier League then we become competitors for all these clubs.

"I’m not sure they would want their players going to another Premier League team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At that point does it then become financial? Do they want money that we don’t have?

"We’re not in a market where we go and buy players, it’s just not where we are at the moment.

"But I think all the loan players who have come in this season have added something to us. They’re all certainly good enough for the Championship.”

Murray said his squad was looking strong ahead of Thursday’s home first leg tie against County, other than Turner being ineligible to play against his parent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "Kyle will be gutted to miss out. He’s a competitor so it’s unfortunate, it’s one of those things in football.

"We know the rules before we sign players so we’re not going to moan about it. It’s probably not a brilliant position for Kyle to have been in anyway.

"I know Lewis Vaughan had that situation a number of years ago but it’s just the way it is.

“Keith Watson’s improving all the time and there was a big improvement on Tuesday so we’ll give him every opportunity.

"Outwith that we’re fine, the same as we were on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Josh (Mullin) has improved a lot as well. He’s been struggling a wee bit with that foot injury but we’ve managed to try and give him some painkillers to get through it.