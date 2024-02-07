Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray says next week's Scottish Championship title showdown against leaders Dundee United is 'a huge opportunity'
Murray’s men trail Jim Goodwin’s Tangerines by four points with 14 league games remaining and the Kirkcaldy side go into the fixture after a dismal run of five straight defeats in league and cups.
"I've been in a lot worse situations than this before, that's for sure,” Murray told RaithTV. "And all clubs, players and supporters go through it.
"We firmly believe that we're still in this and we firmly believe that the players will turn the corner.
"The next game against Dundee United here is a big one. Football's a wonderful game. It doesn't matter where you are, you always believe you're going to win the game.
"It doesn't always pan out that way, things happen in the game and sometimes you can't control it, sometimes you can.
"But we've got the league leaders coming down here to Stark's Park, another fantastic crowd no doubt.
"We know it's a huge opportunity for us but United will be looking on the flip side.
"We just try and win the game.
"We certainly need to play better than what we have done with and without the football or Dundee United will win the game.
"But the guys have shown over 20 odd games this season, 25 or 26 including the cups, that they're more than capable.
"We are going through a really tough time at the moment but the tough times make you stronger."