Raith Rovers: Boss Ian Murray says that newly appointed Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson is coming to 'crazy' league
Raith Rovers boss Murray, whose side’s 1-0 win over Inverness on September 16 saw Caley sack Billy Doods as gaffer, told the Fife Free Press: “It was a surprise Billy left Inverness first and foremost and obviously Duncan wasn’t really talked about much in the rumour mill in the press.
"It was a left field appointment to a certain extent. But Duncan’s a guy with plenty years of experience in coaching that’s for sure.
"He played at a really high level of course so obviously he’ll be looking to take that into what is I think his second management job.
"It’s a really, really even league. I think Duncan will get his head round very quickly that this league can throw up anything.
"You only need to look at Ayr United, lose 4-0 (to Partick Thistle) and then the next week win 5-2 (at Queen’s Park). That’s how crazy it can be in this division.
"He’ll get used to that I’m pretty sure because it’s been like that for a number of years now.
"He’s got a team at the moment who need to get wins. I think you can use that as a good thing when you go into a job. There’s a clear goal and a clear objective to gain points.
"I’m surprised to see Inverness down there. I’ve always liked them, I liked the way they played last season when they were hampered by injuries.”
Looking ahead to Raith's fixture at Ayr this Saturday, Murray added: “We’re pretty much as we were. We still have Dylan Corr and Ross Matthews out, I think that’s the only two.”