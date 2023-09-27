New Inverness Caley manager Duncan Ferguson had a successful playing career with Dundee United, Rangers and Everton and won seven Scotland caps (Pic by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Raith Rovers boss Murray, whose side’s 1-0 win over Inverness on September 16 saw Caley sack Billy Doods as gaffer, told the Fife Free Press: “It was a surprise Billy left Inverness first and foremost and obviously Duncan wasn’t really talked about much in the rumour mill in the press.

"It was a left field appointment to a certain extent. But Duncan’s a guy with plenty years of experience in coaching that’s for sure.

"He played at a really high level of course so obviously he’ll be looking to take that into what is I think his second management job.

Ian Murray has Raith Rovers second in the Scottish Championship with 13 points from six games (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"It’s a really, really even league. I think Duncan will get his head round very quickly that this league can throw up anything.

"You only need to look at Ayr United, lose 4-0 (to Partick Thistle) and then the next week win 5-2 (at Queen’s Park). That’s how crazy it can be in this division.

"He’ll get used to that I’m pretty sure because it’s been like that for a number of years now.

"He’s got a team at the moment who need to get wins. I think you can use that as a good thing when you go into a job. There’s a clear goal and a clear objective to gain points.

"I’m surprised to see Inverness down there. I’ve always liked them, I liked the way they played last season when they were hampered by injuries.”