Ian Murray was surprised to see Inverness Caley relegated to League One (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

After those in control of Inverness Caledonian Thistle warned that the club could face going into administration without new investment or owners, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has said that the Highlanders’ plight is a stark warning of exactly how quickly things can go downhill in football.

Inverness – reported to be in deep financial trouble after being relegated from the Scottish Championship when they suffered a 5-3 aggregate loss to Hamilton Accies in last month’s play-off final – had been planning on relocating their training base 136 miles south to Kelty to save costs, but scrapped that decision.

The Caledonian Stadium side have enjoyed success over the years, including winning the Scottish Cup in the 2014-15 season when the club also finished third in Scotland's top flight and qualified for European football.

But all that seems a distant memory now.

Inverness Caley manager Duncan Ferguson pictured during his side's 3-2 win at Stark's Park last season (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

And Stark’s Park gaffer Murray told the Fife Free Press: "There's been rumours going around for the last couple of months about Caley Thistle. I genuinely thought they would come through the play-offs if I'm being honest.

"And then I was really shocked when they were going to relocate to Kelty, although obviously that's been put on the back burner now.

"I think what's happened to Caley is a warning to everybody about how quickly football changes, how things can change.

"You're talking about a team that was in the Scottish Cup final 12 months ago who are now considering part-time football and relocating.

"But that's the reality, I've said it before, it takes a lot of money to run a football club, it takes a lot of time, effort and energy.

"The people that run football clubs generally don't get the credit they deserve.

"We don't always agree with their decisions about what they're doing, but it's a shame.

"Caley have been a fantastic addition to the league since they came into it 20-odd years ago.

"They've managed to win a Scottish Cup, get to another final, be in the Premier League.

"At times it's sad, because it rips the heart out of a community sometimes when a club gets relegated.