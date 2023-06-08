Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan applauds the fans during Premiership play-off final second leg match at Ross County (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

Thistle, 2-0 up from the first leg three days earlier, took the lead in the following Sunday’s Premiership play-off final second leg in the Highlands at top flight Ross County, before an astonishing collapse saw them concede three times in the final 19 minutes to Malky Mackay’s team before ultimately losing 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

When asked if he had great sympathy for managerial counterpart Kris Doolan and his players after going through such an agonising defeat which consigns Thistle to another season in the second tier, Murray told the Fife Free Press: "Losing like that is a very difficult thing to go through, especially for a younger manager. And Thistle have some really good players and it will be a huge disappointment to them.

"Malky Mackay is a very experienced manager, Dingwall is a very difficult place to go and play-off game nerves can get the better of you.

"It’s really hard for Partick to cope with. The game showed that there is not a lot between the leagues.

"Again it shows the case that the leagues need to be a bit more expansive because they’re not big enough. I’m sure Partick will bounce back. They’ve got a good young manager who’s done really well.

"We would love to be in the play-offs next year, of course we would.

"But it is also a very hard way to get into the premier league. Partick won their quarter-final game 8-3 on aggregate (against Queen’s Park), they then won their next one (8-0 on aggregate against Ayr United) and for them to then get undone by 20 minutes of football that over the three ties that they had to play was very harsh on them.

"But I think Thistle will brush it off. I think you have to get over disappointments really early.”

If Thistle need comfort after going through such a painful experience, they need look no further than Airdrieonians who have just been promoted to the Championship having been narrowly denied this success under former boss Murray in the previous campaign.

He added: "We were extremely disappointed last year at Airdrie last year, getting beaten in extra time, but then they get up this year.

"Sometimes a little bit of pain and hurt can be a really good thing in the long term. In the short term it’s horrible and disappointing but I’m sure they’ll get over that, add to their squad and they’ll be a big player next year in the Championship.”

Murray can’t wait to get back in competitive action again.

“I think we all like a break don’t get me wrong,” he said. “But when it gets to three or four weeks into it you’re always excited to get back regardless.

"The early business we’ve done is great. A far cry from where we were in terms of bodies and getting the players in last year.