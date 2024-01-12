After being named Glen’s Scottish Championship Manager of the Month for December, high flying Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has outlined his delight while also praising striker Lewis Vaughan for making it a Raith double by winning last month’s top player award.

Ian Murray and Lewis Vaughan with their monthly awards (Pic by Tony Fimister)

A fantastic December saw the current league leaders enjoy four Championship wins (2-1 at Inverness Caledonian Thistle, 4-3 at home to Partick Thistle, 2-1 at Arbroath and 1-0 at Dundee United) as well as drawing at home to Ayr United (4-4) and Arbroath (2-2), during which time Vaughan netted on four occasions including a hat-trick against Ayr.

“Awards are always nice and you’re always very receptive to getting them, being acknowledged and stuff,” Murray, 42, told RaithTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But the bottom line is that it’s an acknowledgement of the players and the staff together, the whole football club.

Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring against Inverness last month (Pic by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

"It’s a sign that we’re moving in the right direction, it shows that we’ve had a good period over the last few months or few weeks, whatever it is.

"So I’m really, really happy, delighted. But again it’s a collective effort. I don’t go out there and put the ball in the back of the net, I don’t go out there and block the shots.

"All I can do is try and be organised, put an organised team on the park and try and give them little tips and hints on maybe how we can be better and try and be better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it’s as much for the supporters and the players and the other staff as it is for me.”

On Vaughan, 28, landing the Glen’s December Player of the Month gong, Murray added: "I’m delighted for Lewis. Without harping on about it, Lewis’s journey has been unusual but it’s huge testament to the guy again.

"He’s top goalscorer in the league I think still at the moment (Vaughan’s tally of 10 goals is joint best along with Ruari Paton of Queen’s Park and Brian Graham of Partick Thistle).

"He’s looking really, really fit. He’s come back from a cruciate ligament injury and managed to pick up an award inside just about a year which is a remarkable achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, I’ll go on the collective, it’s not just Lewis, it’s the players round about him.

"So all the other players deserve a huge amount of credit and respect for what myself and Lewis have been awarded.

"He really, really works hard. He’s one of those infectious characters on the football pitch that, when they get the ball in and around the box, you expect something to happen.