Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn apologises to John Baird after play-off fall-out

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has apologised to John Baird for comments made by one of his players during Saturday's match.

In a post-match press interview, Forfar assistant player-manager Baird branded his former Rovers team mate, Ross Matthews, an "absolute disgrace" for an insult made on the park during a feisty play-off second leg at Station Park.

After learning of the fall-out, McGlynn contacted Baird on Saturday night via text message in an attempt to smooth things over with a former player who scored Raith's winning goal in the 2014 Ramsdens Cup final against Rangers.

READ MORE: Raith Rovers supporters bus attacked after play-off win in Forfar

McGlynn backed Matthews' character, describing him as "one of the nicest guys you'll ever meet", but felt Baird was due an apology.

"I communicated with John Baird on Saturday night and apologised if there was any remarks that caused offence to him," he said.

"John was possibly one of my best signings when I came to Raith Rovers, and in his second spell he won the Ramsdens Cup.

"I apologised on Ross' behalf and on the club's behalf because I don't really want that, and he seemed fine with that.

"By the end of texts he was cracking jokes so hopefully there's no damage done there and we move on."

Matthews was seen by many as Rovers best player over the two legs and McGlynn felt the 23-year-old midfielder typified the spirit that won the play-off tie.

"Ross showed character, discipline, aggression and playing for the jersey," he said.

"He also played in a different position but did exactly what was asked."