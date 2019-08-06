Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn back on training pitch after freak injury

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn is recovering after pulling his calf muscle during the win over Dumbarton on Saturday.

The freak injury occurred towards the end of the first half when the 57-year-old turned sharply in the technical area before collapsing to the ground in pain, and requiring treatment from club physio Iain Williamson.

Raith boss John McGlynn receives treatment from club physio Iain Williamson during the first half of the win over Dumbarton on Saturday. Pic: Fife Photo Agency

He remained in the dug-out but was limping heavily as he made the long walk to the tunnel at the opposite side of the pitch at both half-time and full-time, and was unable to conduct his media duties afterwards, delegating to assistant Paul Smith as he received further treatment.

The injury forced him to miss Sunday's Live the Dream event at Stark's Park, but after a weekend of rest and ice, McGlynn was feeling fit enough to return to the training pitch on Monday, albeit the muscle will take a few weeks to heal.

"It's probably the first time I've got injured like that," he told the Press.

"I wasn't actually kicking any ball, I just moved quite quickly, obviously too quickly for my calf, and it wasn't having it.

"I can remember Todd Lumsden one night at Dalgety Bay doing something similar and he said it was just like a sniper shot him.

"That's exactly how it felt on Saturday and I could only hobble about.

"It was a little better yesterday (Monday) to come in and help Paul with the training, and it's a little better again today.

"That's going to be the case for next two to three weeks - a little better every day. Such is life."

McGlynn often spends the 90 minutes pacing the edge of his technical area, kicking every ball, which he continued to do after Saturday's injury despite hobbling on one leg.

But with a possible SFA ban coming up after being sent off in the Betfred Cup defeat to Dundee, he may soon be forced to take a seat in the stand, with a hearing date set for August 15.

"You want everything to go right - every pass, every tackle, every header, every challenge," he said.

"When you get so emotionally attached to your job and your team, it happens.

"As much as I would prefer not to be in pain, you wouldn't have it any other way.

"I've got a possible ban coming up shortly, which might now turn out to be a blessing in disguise, but I'm still waiting to hear."

McGlynn apologised to supporters for being unable to take his place in the dug-out for Sunday's Live the Dream match, where fans paid for the chance to play in a match at Stark's Park alongside club legends.

"I'd just like to thank the guys who organised the Live the Dream game and everyone who turned up and took part - I hope it went well," he said.

"I had to pull out - and I apologise - but it was more important that I rested and was available on Monday to do my job."