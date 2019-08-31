Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn expects ‘open and entertaining’ Fife derby

Raith Rovers make the short journey to Methil today for a Fife derby that has all the makings of being a cracker.

There will be plenty to play for at a packed Bayview as East Fife protect the only unbeaten record left in the division, albeit having played a game less, while Raith are top of the table and looking to stay there ahead of next week’s international break.

Both sides go into the match on the back of good victories last weekend, and Rovers boss John McGlynn is expecting a competitive game.

“Both teams go into it on a high and that’s great because it should make it an open and entertaining game,” he said.

“We’ve had a lot of travelling so far this season but this is just along the road, and we won the last time we were there, so we’ve no fears.

“We respect East Fife but it would be great to finish the month of August with another three points on the board.

“Twelve points out of 15 would be a fantastic start and we’ve got 90 minutes to implement our game, be competitive, and come out on top.”

McGlynn praised his players for sticking together before blasting three goals past Montrose in the final 10 minutes last Saturday.

“I felt Saturday was very much about the team,” he said.

“We played well, but we had to be patient. It didn’t all just click and it’s in these times, when there’s maybe a little bit frustration, that they need to try to stick together.

“Over past year now, the fans have recognised the style we play, and hopefully are getting used to that.

“On Saturday we needed to continue to pass the ball, to try to create openings to get in behind the opposition defence to get a goal, as we did with Kieron Bowie’s goal.

“It was a matter of keeping on going, and the whole team did that.”

Striker Jack Smith is facing six to eight weeks out with an ankle injur-y picked up in the Fife Cup tie against Burntisland Shipyard last Tuesday.

Joao Victoria is closing in on a return from a knee injury while Lewis Vaughan and Tony Dingwall are still on course to return from long-term injury in mid-September.