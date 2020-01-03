Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn hopes to put pressure on the chasing pack

League One leaders Raith Rovers hope to put pressure on the chasing pack by getting 2020 off to a winning start.

The Kirkcaldy side entertain first-footers Peterhead in the first match of the new year on Saturday hoping to build on their fantastic 5-3 derby win at Bayview, which sent them two points clear at the top of the table

The focus for manager John McGlynn is now on extending that gap.

“The thing about being in front is that the teams below us know if they slip up that gap is going to get bigger, and that is a pressure on them,” McGlynn said.

“It’s very similar last year to ourselves and Arbroath, where they continued to win and we dropped a couple of points here and there, which meant the gap gradually got bigger to such an extent it became very difficult.

“Whether we can do that or not, time well tell, but it’s certainly what we need to focus on.

“Will it be easy? No. We’ve got Peterhead this week and they gave us a really difficult game in the Scottish Cup and beat us up there."

McGlynn has urged his players, and supporters alike, not to get carried away by last week's victory in Methil.

“It’s only a week ago we got beat by Dumbarton and you can’t go from zeros to heroes to zeros to heroes," he said.

“You don’t become rubbish one week and great the next. You might get beat one week and win the next week but you’re neither Barcelona or Fort William.

“There has to be a rationale. Our biggest win last year was against Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup, but we go to Brechin the next week, who were bottom of the league, I pick the exact same team, and we got beat.

“We have to keep our feet on the ground. Just because we won the last game doesn’t mean we’ll win the next one.

“We’ll try and prepare to do that, but League One being as it is, I can’t think of a game where it’s been comfortable for the whole 90 minutes, and the fans will be the same.

“The support from the stands is massive, and the scenes at Bayview will have helped everyone have a good new year, but I’m sure everyone realises that was only one game, and we’re only halfway there.

“There will definitely be twists and turns but our aim is to build on this in some difficult games to come.”