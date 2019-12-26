Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn targets two new additions in January

Raith Rovers boss John McGlynn has put two players on his New Year wish-list as he looks to bolster his squad for the promotion push.

Rovers head into Saturday’s Fife derby at Bayview as League One leaders - despite significant injury and, more recently, suspension problems plaguing the side.

The transfer window reopens on January 1 and McGlynn has earmarked two players he would like to add to the squad, but remained tight-lipped over his targets.

“There’s two specific areas - I’m not going to mention them - and I’ve got two specific players in mind, and if I could get them I’d be delighted,” he told the Press.

“We’ve had great support from fans through the player fund, and the board have been very good with regards allowing us to bring players in, but I think everyone can see that we could do with a little bit just to give us an extra push.

“I don’t imagine we’ll be doing very much next week but the window opens for the duration of January, and in this league we can even take players into February.

“We still have to confirm the three loan players we have, because we can only have four at any one time, so based on what we have now we can only get one in.”

Rovers selection headaches show little sign of easing this week with two more players ruled out of training, although McGlynn is hoping to welcome back defenders Kyle Benedictus and Steven Anderson to the squad for the trip to East Fife.

“I need to look at the numbers and the names will go in a hat again,” he said.

“I came in here at 8 o’clock on Monday morning and by 10 past eight I’d lost another two players - Ross Matthews with tonsillitis and Lewis Allan ill.

“I don’t know yet if they will make Saturday, but it never ends. It’s bonkers.

“Bene will be back, and I’m fairly confident, although I can’t guarantee it, with Steven Anderson.

“Getting two centre-halves back would be very important.”

Dan Armstrong travelled to London on Monday to see a specialist regarding an ongoing thigh problem and the club are awaiting feedback.

McGlynn added: “We just need to see the outcome of that, but I think he’ll be missing a few weeks.”

Victory on Saturday would ensure Rovers head into the 2020 as league leaders and McGlynn believes the team deserves praise for putting themselves in a strong position despite a campaign of upheaval.

“We’ve got to recognise that, whether it’s on goal difference with two other teams, we are top of the table and we should be confident about that,” he said.

“There seems to be all these doubts, but we should have big chests, and recognise how well we’ve done to be top of the league with all the circumstances we’ve had to battle against.”