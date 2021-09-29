Raith Rovers boss McGlynn: Disappointed but can't fault players' effort in derby draw

Raith players celebrate after Dario Zanatta had opened the scoring. (Pics by Fife Photo Agency)

A goal in each half from Raith’s Dario Zanatta and the Pars’ Kevin O’Hara saw the game end in a 1-1 draw, with McGlynn saying it was “two points dropped”.

"I'm probably a little bit disappointed because we were in front and by far the better side in the first half,” he said.

“I thought Dario took his goal exceptionally well. He's on fire just now.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“He had a great first half, he was a little bit quieter in the second. We could have done with getting him on the ball a bit more.

“Brad Spencer had a great chance to make it 2-0.

“They changed things at half time and I thought it was a bit more open and they took a bit more of the game.

“Probably the only thing we've not defended is their goal, I thought we defended really well.

“Right at the end their goalkeeper has made a great save, we had some opportunities with balls across the face of goal but nobody getting on the end of them.”

He added: “It's probably two points dropped from the position we were in.”

McGlynn said the heavy playing schedule his side has endured of late may have played a part in the visitors coming back into the game in the second 45.

“It's our third game in six days. It's been a hard shift but we were still going strong at the end to try and get a winner.

“Overall I'm happy with the performance.