Raith Rovers boss McGlynn happy with pre-season campaign so far

Raith boss John McGlynn gives instructions against Stranraer (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The Stark’s Park boss pitted his team against Stranraer and Clyde as they prepare for the new season proper and saw a 4-1 win followed by a single-goal defeat.

“Stranraer was a good run-out,” he said. “It was a good challenge, as well having to come from behind.

“It was disappointing to lose such a cheap goal, but we made a tweak at half-time and were able to get down the sides and get the ball across the face of the goal.

“It was a test, and our reaction to going behind was good. It wasn’t perfect, but we played some good football.

“Against Clyde, we had another really good workout but unfortunately the only thing missing was goals.

“I thought we played quite well. Their keeper made some great saves, and on another day we score three or four and get an end product for what we produced.

“We had loads of the ball. We totally dominated, but with the one chance they had in the second half, they did what we couldn’t and put the ball in the net.”

Rovers will now face Queen’s Park on Saturday - once more in front of fans - but McGlynn is still short of four of his first-team players due to injury.

Ross Matthews has suffered a recurrence of the toe injury that brought his playing time last season to a premature end and is due to see a specialist soon.