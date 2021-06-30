Raith Rovers boss McGlynn happy with pre-season campaign so far
Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn says he is pleased with his side’s pre-season progress so far now players are back on the pitch.
The Stark’s Park boss pitted his team against Stranraer and Clyde as they prepare for the new season proper and saw a 4-1 win followed by a single-goal defeat.
“Stranraer was a good run-out,” he said. “It was a good challenge, as well having to come from behind.
“It was disappointing to lose such a cheap goal, but we made a tweak at half-time and were able to get down the sides and get the ball across the face of the goal.
“It was a test, and our reaction to going behind was good. It wasn’t perfect, but we played some good football.
“Against Clyde, we had another really good workout but unfortunately the only thing missing was goals.
“I thought we played quite well. Their keeper made some great saves, and on another day we score three or four and get an end product for what we produced.
“We had loads of the ball. We totally dominated, but with the one chance they had in the second half, they did what we couldn’t and put the ball in the net.”
Rovers will now face Queen’s Park on Saturday - once more in front of fans - but McGlynn is still short of four of his first-team players due to injury.
Ross Matthews has suffered a recurrence of the toe injury that brought his playing time last season to a premature end and is due to see a specialist soon.
Tom Lang and Frankie Musonda will take until the end of July and August respectively to recover from operations, but there is better news for Dave McKay as he will return to training on Monday after injuring a hamstring.