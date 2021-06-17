Raith Rovers boss McGlynn looking forward to new Championship season

Raith Rovers last met opening day opponents Hamilton in a 2015 League Cup tie (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The fixtures for the 2021/22 Championship were announced on Tuesday and the Stark’s Park boss told the FFP it was tricky run of games to begin with, but a challenge he was looking forward to.

"There's no easy games in this league, but that's the same for every team,” he said.

“We've got Hamilton first of all, a team dropping down from the Championship, and then up to Inverness which is always a difficult game, Dunfermline early on at home and then down to Ayr.

“That's a hard run of games.

“We had the Premier Sports Cup draw last week too, and as these games get closer the excitement will build up.

“The fans will be excited. I think it will be quite emotional to get the fans back in.

“We haven't seen them for a long time and we've been very successful in that period and we've not been able to properly celebrate winning League One or anything.

“We didn't get to see the reaction from the fans to some of our best performances last season so It'll be great to get them back.

“We're obviously delighted that we've got the New Year Fife derby at Stark's Park.

“Hopefully the crowds will be back in and we'll have a big support for that one.”

Hoping to play their part as the season gets underway are the club’s two latest additions, winger Aidan Connolly and left back Liam Dick.

“Aidan is looking very good in training and I've no doubts he's going to do a very good job for us.” McGlynn says.

“He did well whenever he played against us for Falkirk and he's always been in the back of my mind.

“We were looking for a winger, we spoke to him and he liked what we put across to him and wanted to sign.

“Liam is another good signing. He knows the league and has a good number of appearances under his belt.

“He teamed up at Alloa in the past with Dario Zanatta. They had a very good partnership down the left hand side.