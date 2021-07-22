Raith Rovers boss McGlynn pleased with new look team

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn (Picture: Michael Gillen)

It was a summer of upheaval at Stark’s Park, with a number of players moving on – including midfield talisman Regan Hendry – and several new faces joining the club.

After pre-season, McGlynn’s new-look side won their first two competitive games in the Premier Sports Cup against Cowdenbeath and Brechin without conceding a goal.

Raith’s third match in the group was away at Premiership side Livingston on Wednesday night as the FFP went to press.

“I think it’s coming together nicely,” McGlynn said. “The new players are integrating really well.

“The performance we put on against Brechin was top drawer. Some of the football we played was fantastic.

“I also believe we should have scored more than one goal at Cowdenbeath.

“For the team to get to that level so quickly speaks volumes for the new players who have come in and the existing players who have helped them in their transition at the club.”

The Raith boss says what is particularly pleasing is the way the new players have adapted to the Rovers style of play so quickly.

“Everyone does things differently,” he said.

“The new players have come in from other football clubs and they’ve had to come in and see how we work and how they fit into that.

“From our point of view, when you’re looking at six changes to a football team, which is a lot, you’re hoping that the new players are going to fit in, so that’s been the pleasing thing.

“They’ve picked things up very quickly and have given us encouragement.”

Raith will now head to play League One Alloa in their final group D game in the Premier Sports Cup hoping to progress to the knockout stages.

However, McGlynn is aware it won’t be all plain sailing, with the Clackmannanshire side producing one of the surprise results in the competition so far when they beat Livingston 2-1.

McGlynn said: “They were in the Championship last season and didn’t get relegated right until near the end of the season.

“We always found it difficult against them last season, particularly in the last game we played them [a 2-1 win for Raith at the Indodrill Stadium in April].

“They’ve a new manager now [Barry Ferguson] so will probably play a different style and they have new players coming in.

“Obviously we took Liam Dick from them and Steven Hetherington went to Falkirk, so they’ve lost a few players but others have come in and Barry Ferguson is a big name.

“He was at Kelty Hearts and got them into the football league. He’s come into Alloa and will put his stamp on it.

“They got a great result to beat Livingston.

“It’s our last game in the group and it could be all to play for. There could be two or three clubs in the mix.

“We’ll prepare properly for the game and give them every respect, but we’re at home and we do well at home.