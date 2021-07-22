Raith Rovers boss McGlynn pleased with Premier Sports campaign so far

Lewis Vaughan in action against Livingston in the Premier Sports Cup. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Rovers lead Group D by a point from second place Cowdenbeath after their 0-0 draw with Livingston on Wednesday night, which saw the Premiership side win the bonus point after a penalty shoot out.

McGlynn said he was happy with his side’s performance which saw them dominate large parts of the match at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

“I thought we played well,” he said, “particularly in the first half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I thought we caused them lots of problems without getting a proper attempt on goal.

“Dario Zanatta got in behind them a few times but we didn't take full advantage of those situations.

“We just couldn't get the goal that would have put us in the driving seat.

“Towards the end of the first half we let Livingston get a little hold in the game and the second half was a little scrappy.

“It didn't really flow but that's us now kept three clean sheets in this group section.

“I can't remember the last time we kept three clean sheets in a row.”

Another positive was the impressive debuts of new signings Blaise Riley-Snow and Ethon Varian.

Riley-Snow started the match with striker Varian making his bow as a second half substitute.

"I thought they both did really well,” McGlynn said.

“I think Blaise will get more confident and the other players will get more confident in him.

“He's a very powerful, strong boy but we need to get some work done with him to get him up to speed.

“Ethon coming on was another positive for us.

“He needs more match fitness and he'll get a bit sharper.

“He's an 18-year-old boy and he was out there winning headers against giants like Obileye and Fitzwater and causing them problems.

“He's going to be a real asset.”

Raith now play their last match of the group stage on Saturday when Barry Ferguson brings his League One Alloa side to Stark’s Park knowing a win will see them through to the knock out stages.

McGlynn said: “It's in our hands now. If we win that's it, we're through.

“There's probably other permutations with regards to draws but we're in the driving seat now.