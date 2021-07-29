Raith Rovers boss McGlynn relishing challenge in cup competitions

Ethon Varian against Alloa.

Raith’s reward for winning their group in the Premier Sports Trophy is a home tie against Premiership Aberdeen.

And in the SPFL Trust Trophy – which Rovers are co-holders of along with Inverness – they will face either Forfar or Highland League side Formartine United.

McGlynn says he’s hoping history will repeat itself when Aberdeen come calling on the weekend of August 14/15.

“I’m excited for that match,” he says, “we had a bit of success against Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup way back [a 1-0 replay win in 2010] and a repeat of that would be awesome.

“It's a bonus being at home, they might not fancy it on our astroturf, but it was always going to be difficult against a seeded team.

“They played very well last week in the Europa League and the way they played would have pleased [manager] Stephen Glass

“We'll need to do a little bit of a scouting mission on them. Stephen was brought in at the tail end of last season but he's had the full pre-season now to get over how he's like to play.

“We'll have a look at them in the weeks to come.”

McGlynn says Rovers will work hard to keep hold of their trophy when they start their defence on the weekend of 4/5 September 4/5.

“We are the joint holders of the SPFL Trophy, and we'd like to do well in it.

“It's nice to get a home draw and you would anticipate Forfar getting through, so again, we'll be doing our homework on them too.”

Before then Raith have the small matter of the Championship season opener this Saturday when Hamilton Accies, relegated from the Premiership last season, visit Stark’s Park.

“It's a game we're very much looking forward to,” McGlynn says.

“After qualifying from the Premier Sports Cup group we're going into this one in a good frame of mind.

“We're in a good place and we're playing good football.

“Hamilton won't roll over and just give us the three points. We're going to have to work hard but I believe that the guys are playing with a lot of belief and confidence.