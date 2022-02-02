Raith Rovers boss McGlynn says six-goal draw felt like a defeat

Dario Zanatta, right, celebrates his opening goal with teammate Aidan Connolly, who had a hand in the move and then scored a spectacular second goal himself for Raith five minutes later (picture by Fife Photo Agency)

Raith Rovers’ players tried hard to put aside 24 hours of off-the-park turmoil on Tuesday night but were still left looking for their first league win in seven games.

They declared their intent against bottom club Queen of the South with two swift goals early in the first half at Stark’s Park.

But the Palmerston men came back and were level after an incendiary start to the second period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having missed a penalty, Raith scored a late third which they hoped might be enough – but a swift equaliser by Shea Gordon ensured the points would be halved.

Raith manager John McGlynn said afterwards: “I can’t believe we didn’t win that game. It feels like a defeat – it always does when you’re in front and lose an even later goal than the one you scored.

“A draw is not really any good to us at this stage now when we’re trying to stay in the pack. It’s frustrating – we put a hell of a lot into the game.”

The build-up to the match, postponed from December 29, was almost completely obliterated by the backlash surrounding Raith’s transfer deadline day signing of David Goodwillie from Clyde.

The controversial striker did not figure in the starting line-up, with boss McGlynn explaining beforehand he had a slight hamstring injury and the club did not want to risk fielding him.

McGlynn and assistant Paul Smith were greeted with a few boos from the relatively small crowd as they entered the dugout, although the players took the field to a chorus of cheers.

Raith were presented with a chance in the opening seconds, as Ross Matthews threaded a through ball to Jamie Gullan, whose low shot was blocked by the feet of Queens ‘keeper Joshua Rae.

Queens, 2-0 losers at home to Dunfermline on Saturday, began to press forward but fell behind in the seventh minute. Ethan Ross’ cross into the box from the right was lightly flicked towards goal with the slightest of touches by Aidan Connolly – it looked as if it might go wide but Dario Zanatta was there to knock the ball home from close range.

On the field, Raith were clearly keen to disregard the Goodwillie furore and get back on the league match-winning trail, after Friday’s 2-2 draw in Greenock, as they searched for their first Championship victory since beating Kilmarnock 1-0 at home on December 11.

However, they went 2-0 up against the Dumfries side 12 minutes with a beautiful, swerving long-range left-foot shot from Connolly, after the Raith number seven cut in from the right flank.

Seconds later, Sam Stanton looked clean through for a third goal but hit the post with his effort and the rebound was cleared for a corner.

Queens, however, had tried to play with some purpose and Ben Liddle brought them back into contention after 16 minutes with a low, swift snapshot which flashed past Jamie MacDonald, after the Rovers defence had failed to clear their lines.

A shot by Lee Connelly was beaten away in the 26th minute by MacDonald, following a lay-off from Joshua Todd.

Rovers had been under a bit of pressure but Ethan Ross almost stretched their lead on the half hour by twisting and wriggling his way to the edge of the box from the right and shooting narrowly over the bar. Matthews went equally close with a header just moments later.

Raith appeared to be coasting at 2-0 but their sharpness was blunted by the goal for Allan Johnstone’s side, with neither team really establishing dominance before the break.

There was a dramatic start to the second half as Queens equalised and then Raith missed a penalty kick.

Within two minutes of the restart, a through ball was played to the unmarked Alex Cooper and he guided it clinically past MacDonald to bring the Dumfries outfit level at 2-2.

Moments afterwards, Jamie Gullan was fouled in the box by Darragh O’Connor and referee Grant Irvine pointed to the penalty spot.

Gullan drove the kick firmly towards the target but it was very well saved by Rae.

Rovers started to look more threatening as the hour mark passed, creating a few chances, and Liam Dick played a superb cross in from the right, with Gullan narrowly failing to connect for a near-certain third goal.

The home side broke through with eight minutes remaining when substitute Matej Poplatnik, who replaced goalscorer Zanatta, latched on to a ball which defelcted off the head of O’Connor and kept his composure to tuck it away superbly past Rae.

But Queens were level again within just a couple of minutes or so with a superb long-range effort by Shea Gordon. And a late rally by Raith, with a succession of corner kicks, came to nothing.

Raith Rovers: MacDonald, Tumilty, Dick, Musonda, Benedictus, Connolly (Varian 73), Matthews (Williamson 73), Gullan, Zanatta (Poplatnik 76), Stanton, Ross. Subs not used – Thomson (GK), Lang, McKay, Arnott, Mitchell, Young.

Queen of the South: Rae, O’Connor, Cooper, Todd (Paton 72), Connelly (Fitzpatrick 79), Liddle (Nditi 72), East, Cameron, Johnston, Gordon, Gibson. Subs (not used) – Cowie (GK), Roy, Debayo, McGrory, Folarin, Soares Junior.

Referee: Grant Irvine.