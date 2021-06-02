Raith Rovers boss McGlynn wary of second season syndrome

Raith manager John McGlynn (Pic: Scott Louden)

McGlynn says he is well aware that their first task is to “manage the expectation” that will be put upon his side.

"Partick have come up and they're a big club,” he says, “they have plenty of money and they seem to be splashing the cash and another two big clubs Hamilton and Kilmarnock are coming down.

“So, now it's onto recruitment. We've been doing that for some time with regard to the pre-contract players that we had signed.

“It's now negotiating with our own players to see who would like to stay here and figuring out who would like to go from their own point of view.

“It's not long until we start back on the 11th of June so hopefully we can have the whole squad assembled by then but if not we have another month after that before we play our first Premier Sports Cup tie.

The Raith boss says the club will need to be wary of “the second season syndrome”.

"The opposition in this league now know what we're about and how we play,” he says.

“Have they sussed how to cancel that out? We've got to be on the ball and looking at new ways of winning football matches and where did we drop points and how can we win those next season.

“From second top to second bottom in this Championship there's little separating them.

“We think our future is bright and we now need to knuckle down and work hard.