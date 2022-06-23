Raith Rovers: Boss Murray backs Vaughan to recover ACL nightmare

Lewis Vaughan scores in his only league appearance for Raith last season. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The striker missed virtually all of the 2021/22 campaign after rupturing his cruciate ligament in training only five games into the season.

The 26-year-old had scored four times before suffering the injury – the fourth time he’d been ruled out for a lengthy period with the same complaint.

But new Raith boss Murray says he expects Vaughan to be back playing soon and added that he’s looking forward to working with him once the hitman gets back to training after a routine knee procedure.

“Lewis has got a small operation scheduled for this week,” he said.

“Hopefully that will go well for him and we can see where he is after that.

“It's best to get this done now rather than wait any longer.

It's not a huge thing that he's getting done, it’s nothing to do with the ACL, so it shouldn't need too much rehab and we can get him back fit and ready to play.

“We want to help him get his confidence back and get him healthy again. I'm sure that will happen.

“He's determined to get back up to speed and that will be like a whole extra player for us if we can get him fit.

“He's had a real tough time over the years so hopefully this will be his last setback.”

He added: “Everybody wants to see him back. Not just within Raith Rovers but out with too.

“He's a really good player and we need all the good players that we can get in the league.

“We're confident he will be fine.