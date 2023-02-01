Raith Rovers: Boss Murray happy with business done during January transfer window

Scott McGill (left) during a previous loan spell at Kelty Hearts earlier this season (Pic Michael Gillen)

Midfielder Scott McGill and striker William Akio have come in on loan from Hearts and Ross County respectively, with forward John Frederiksen and midfielder Quinn Coulson among six players leaving Stark’s Park.

“We are very happy with our window,” Murray told the Fife Free Press.

"We wanted to streamline the squad a little bit. I feel we’ve got two boys in that will add quality and we’ve also got a few young guys going out to get much more experience.

“We had to balance the books as well and we have managed to do that a wee bit.”

On most recent addition Akio, Murray said: "I’m really looking forward to working with William.

"He only came in Saturday at 1 o’clock. Although this is our first working week he has actually brought a real enthusiasm to training which is great.

"He looks like he is determined to do well. He’s a live wire at training. The boys have taken to him very quickly, he’s looked sharp and mobile.

"Hopefully we see the best of William and send him back up to Ross County ready to go and challenge for their team.”

Deadline day also saw Raith’s Kieran Mitchell – who had returned to Rovers earlier in January from an initial loan spell at Bonnyrigg Rose Athletic – re-join the SPFL League Two side on loan until the end of the season.

“Mitch came back from Bonnyrigg and he looked a better player,” Murray said. “He looked sharper, he looked like his decision making had improved.

"So we took him back in due to our numbers being so low going into that Queen’s Park game.

"He did very, very well against Queen’s Park, he was great. Then he came on against Cove Rangers, came on against Linlithgow and he didn’t come on at the weekend.

"I had a chat with Mitch on Tuesday and he is an extremely hungry young guy which is great.

"Due to the two-club rule, he can only play for ourselves or Bonnyrigg unfortunately so we didn’t have many options for him.

"I spoke to Bonnyrigg, who are mad keen on him anyway. I know the manager fairly well, Robbie Horn, and I said look: ‘I’m not sure if I can let Mitch go’.

"So I had to sleep on it overnight because I wasn’t 100 per cent sure it was the right thing overall.

"But then I had a good think about it, I looked at the positives and I looked at Mitch’s development more than anything else and just thought he has definitely come back a better and hungrier player because he’s had that little taste of the first team.