Jamie Gullan and Lewis Vaughan, pictured earlier this season, have both suffered hamstring injuries (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Both forwards went off after 57 minutes of the 2-1 Championship win at Arbroath on February 4, when they were replaced by William Akio and Sam Stanton respectively.

Although Gullan then played and scored in the 3-1 home Scottish Cup fifth round win over Motherwell the following weekend, he missed the subsequent 1-1 league draw at Queen’s Park to join Vaughan on the treatment table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boss Murray, who has also brought in striker Esmael Goncalves on loan from Livingston until the end of the season to provide cover, told Raith TV: "Lewis and Jamie being out is obviously disappointing. In literally the same moment of the game up at Arbroath, it was a 15, 20-second time span so that was disappointing.

"Both hamstring injuries, which are notoriously hard to predict how long they’ll be, how long it takes to recover and when they are able to return because it’s kind of going with the players’ feeling.

"With Lewis it’s a bit slower than we’d hoped because we’d hoped it was going to be inside 10 to 14 days which is really, really quick for a hamstring to be fair.

"With Jamie it’s a wee bit different, he’s had that a couple of times now in the same area of his body and it’s frustrating for Jamie, frustrating for us as well on the staff side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we need to get him checked out in more detail to see exactly what we need to do with him because it’s just happened too many times.

"In fact he’s probably done exceptionally well to get through that Motherwell game and then he felt pain after it.

"I’m not medically qualified to put a time span on it at the moment because I don’t know.”

On new signings Goncalves and Akio, Murray said: “Getting Esma and William in has been a big bonus for myself and the players to have those options up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"William looks much sharper than he did when he arrived. That comes with a little bit of game time and a couple of goals have been good for his confidence.