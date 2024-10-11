Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins says there is much less 'tribalism' among football fans in the United States than the UK (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers gaffer Neill Collins has been comparing the passion-filled, opinionated and tribal nature of British football fans with what he encountered during seven years playing and managing Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USA.

Ex-Barnsley boss Collins, 41, told the Fife Free Press: "That's probably one of the only differences I'd say. The football is very similar in respect of there are a lot of really good coaches and a lot of really good players.

"But the tribalism, the passion, the fact that Scotland is a one-sport country at the end of the day.

"People could argue against that but really it's a one sport country.

"When things aren't going so well you take the brunt of it but when things are going well it's like nothing else.

"That's what makes British football the best for me.

"It's pressure, but what I would say is: 'What is pressure?'

"I understand people talking all the time about the pressure. At Tampa we still had spells where in my last season we were right at the bottom after eight games because we'd had some key injuries.

"The pressure I put on myself to get it right is extreme. But there was no noise or just a small amount of noise.

"So I think there's a difference between pressure and noise. At that point at Tampa I was having sleepless nights trying to make sure I put it right, whereas in British football there's a lot more noise.

"When things aren't going well people tend to make more noise in media, newspapers, social media because - it's not that more people necessarily care about it - but they show their passion in a different way. That's the difference.

"But the pressure I put on myself is the exact same. Trying to ignore the noise is a challenge.”

Collins, formerly a centre-back who also played for Queen’s Park, Dumbarton, Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Preston North End, Leeds United and Sheffield United, has nothing but good things to say about his spell in the States.

He led Tampa to a wonderful 2021 season when he landed Coach of the Year as Tampa won the Eastern Conference and went on to finish runners-up in the play-offs.

He said: "The seven years I spent at Tampa were as good as any I've spent anywhere from a family and professional standpoint.

"I think the five years as manager were a great experience in terms of being a young coach.

"I went through it all, ups and downs. But I think the experiences and success we had culminated in me moving to Barnsley.

"The send-off that I got from the club is something that I'll never forget because we gave a lot to the club but they gave me a lot back and I have so many great memories, so many great people.

"I was able to manage the last game on the Saturday before flying out on the Sunday.

"What happened at the end of the game is available to watch on You Tube. The way the fans were and the way the players were, they just really showed their appreciation and made it special for my family, putting it on the video board, singing my name and the players giving me a guard of honour.

"I just felt so appreciative of how supportive they were given the fact that I was leaving. But they were thankful for the time that we'd enjoyed together.

"That's been the great thing about my career is the people that I've met along the way. It makes it worthwhile.