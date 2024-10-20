Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins confident results will come despite dropping two points at home to Queen’s Park

That spot-kick, awarded for a foul on midfielder Dylan Easton by the visitors’ Ryan Duncan, was cancelled out by a deflected shot from Liam McLeish past home goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski just after the hour mark to leave Raith with only one win in their last eight competitive matches and two this William Hill Championship football season.

That result, nine matches into the current campaign for both teams, leaves them as they were, the Glaswegians fourth, now on 15 points, and Raith third from bottom, on eight, seven points shy of the table’s promotion play-off places and two points clear of the play-off place at the other end of the standings.

Next up for them as they look to chart a course away from the danger zone is a trip to Livingston this coming Saturday, with kick-off in West Lothian at 3pm, and their hosts, 2-1 winners at Ayr United at the weekend, will go into that game 11 points and six places better off than them.

Raith manager Neill Collins was frustrated to end up with only one point against his first club in front of a crowd of 3,396 as he felt his side’s display merited another two.

“Definitely I think we deserved more,” the 41-year-old told Raith TV afterwards.

“People say you end up getting what you deserve in life, but I think football’s slightly different. Over a long period of time, you do.

“I really, really firmly believe that our players and staff are doing loads of things that mean we will start getting results, and I think the fans can see that, but right now, for whatever reason, the little breaks are not going our way, and I don’t think we got what we deserved today.

“We’ll look within in terms of how we can keep doing more because that’s all you can do but there’s no question that we deserved to take all three points today.

“We’re all feeling frustration. Of course there are little things we can improve, but you can’t say that if we play like that, we’re not going to win games because we will.

“We can’t feel sorry for ourselves. We can’t feel that football doesn’t like us. It doesn’t discriminate. It’ll hurt us all equally and right now we’re getting it.

“We need to keep doing the things that we’re doing because I believe it’ll turn and everyone will be patting each other on the back and we’ll all be feeling a little better. There might be days when we don’t play as well as we did today and we end up feeling like that. We want more of the same but we also need to look at what we can control and do better.

“It’s only a matter of time – it’s going to turn – because we’re doing all the right things.

“What my eyes are seeing are loads of positives, but I’m no different to any of the fans – I wanted to drive home tonight with three points, however they come, but longer term you’ve got to do the things it takes to get you three points, and we’re doing them, and I’m a big believer that that will pay us back over the rest of the season.”

1 . Raith Rovers v Queen’s Park Right-back Fankaty Dabo in possession for Raith Rovers during their 1-1 draw at home to Queen’s Park at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

2 . Raith Rovers v Queen’s Park Dylan Easton on the ball for Raith Rovers during their 1-1 draw at home to Queen’s Park at Stark’s Park in Krkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales

3 . Raith Rovers v Queen’s Park Centre-back Callum Fordyce after getting his first start for Raith Rovers since the beginning of August in their 1-1 draw at home to Queen’s Park at Stark’s Park in Kirkcaldy on Saturday (Pic: Fife Photo Agency) Photo: Fife Photo Agency Photo Sales