Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins delighted to sign utility man Jordan Doherty

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins with Jordan Doherty at Stark's Park on Tuesday (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins has spoken of his delight at being reunited with Irish defender/midfielder Jordan Doherty, who has joined the Stark’s Park outfit on an 18-month contract which will start on January 1.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doherty, 24, who began his football journey in his hometown of Balbriggan, developed his skills in the youth systems of Balscadden, Home Farm and Sheffield United.

At just 17 years old, he captained the Republic of Ireland under-17s at the UEFA European Championships, showcasing his leadership qualities early on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After signing a professional contract with Sheffield United in 2019, he then spent a successful loan spell with the Tampa Bay Rowdies in the USL Championship.

Jordan Doherty on Stark's Park pitch in his new colours

Working under Collins, Doherty made his mark in Tampa Bay and signed permanently with the club in 2020.

Collins said: "Jordan is a player I know very well having signed him at Tampa as an 18-year-old on loan from Sheffield United back in 2019.

"The development Jordan has made since then has been fantastic and I believe at 24 he is coming into the prime of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jordan offers us a lot of flexibility being able to play in multiple different positions at the back and in midfield.

Doherty's Raith deal will start on January 1 (Pic Tony Fimister)

"Most importantly Jordan is hungry to prove himself and showed a great desire to come and join Raith Rovers.”

In 2021, Doherty returned to Ireland, signing with Bohemians in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

After one season, he rejoined the Rowdies in 2023, where he continued to impress, earning Team of the Week honours for standout performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahead of his contract officially starting in January, the player has already met his new team-mates and began training with the squad today.

Doherty, the youngest player to make over 100 Rowdies appearances, added: "I'm delighted to be here, I’m really proud and can’t wait to get started.

"I’ve worked with the gaffer before so I know how he wants to play. I’m here to give 100%."