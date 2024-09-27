Neill Collins taking a Raith Rovers training session this week (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

With his team trailing both tomorrow’s second-placed opponents Falkirk and Scottish Championship leaders Ayr United by 11 points, Raith Rovers gaffer Neill Collins has vowed to give it ‘absolutely everything’ in the coming months to get the Kirkcaldy men back into the title shake-up.

In a candid interview with the Fife Free Press this afternoon, Collins sounded confident as he looked ahead to facing a Falkirk side at Stark’s Park tomorrow – kick-off 3pm – with John McGlynn’s newly promoted Bairns having gone 43 league games unbeaten and greatly impressing when leading 1-0 and 2-1 at Celtic in last weekend’s Premier Sports Cup quarter-final before eventually going down 5-2.

"At this stage I still think that 11 points is more than capable of being bridged over 30 games,” said the 41-year-old former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley gaffer.

"It's not one that we want to make a lot bigger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signing Fankaty Dabo pictured at Raith training (Pic by Alan Dalziel)

"But equally I think right now we know that we have faced a certain amount of adversity in the first six games.

"People say it's going to even itself out. If it does then we're in for a good few weeks of some good decisions and some bit of fortune.

"But I think right now we will focus on Falkirk. We'll take it - the old cliche - every week at a time and then try over the coming months to close the gap and try and get ourselves into a position where we are in touching distance come the last couple of months.

"John McGlynn has done an outstanding job at Falkirk. It shows I think that experience should never be underestimated in terms of John has had a few different jobs in Scotland with varying success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raith's Lewis Vaughan receives medical treatment before leaving field against Hamilton last week (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"But he's obviously got better and better and he's really put that to good use at Falkirk where he's doing a great job.

"Any team that goes 43 league games unbeaten is incredible.

"So it's a challenge for us at the weekend but one that we can't wait to take on."

For the Falkirk match, Rovers are boosted by the return from suspension of centre-back Euan Murray, while midfielder Scott Brown comes back into the squad and new signing Fankaty Dabo, a right-back, is available to play after joining on a short trem deal until January.

Collins said: "It's absolutely huge to get Fankaty and Finlay Pollock (on loan from Hearts) on board in respect of that we needed extra bodies but we needed to get people with pace and they bring that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They can go past players, they can excite the crowd. Finlay showed that in his appearance last week and I'm sure he will continue to do that.

"I think Fankaty could start against Falkirk. But we also need to be mindful that he's only done a week's training so I'll make that decision but having him involved will be great.

"It's a great coup for the club to get him to come here. I think that says a lot about how attractive we can be to players.

"Hopefully he enjoys it so much and has a very successful time here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd like to think that if things go well enough that we'll both be wantimg to extend.

"I think right now he helps us until January. I believe that if everything goes well that will be extended.”

Collins also said that Rovers are still waiting to hear back from specialists on the extent of Lewis Vaughan's hamstring injury, after the player departed 18 minutes into last weekend's 3-3 home league draw against Hamilton Accies.

The boss added: "Lewis has had scans and we should have confirmation early next week.

"It's still too early to say if he'll be out for a while. We are waiting to hear from the people that really know."