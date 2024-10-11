Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins on returning stars he sees as 'key men'

Raith Rovers' Scott Brown in action with Hearts' Yan Dhanda (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

After a season ravaged by injuries to key men, Raith Rovers manager Neill Collins has outlined his delight that vital team members like Scott Brown and Callum Fordyce continued their comebacks in Wednesday night’s 3-1 home win over Hearts in Ross Matthews’ testimonial.

“The players’ attitude was fantastic and equally the performance was great,” Collins told Raith TV. “And it was fitting that Ross had a brilliant night, I’m sure one that he’ll always have fond memories about.

"But the fact that he played so well and the team played so well I think put the icing on the cake.

"It was huge to have Scott Brown back. You can see the influence he’s got on the team and he’s only going to get better.

Callum Fordyce (right) with Hearts' Blair Spittal (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

"Callum Fordyce was excellent I thought coming back in. He’s been out and these are key players.

"You could go through the whole team, Lewis Jamieson, Callum Smith.

"Everyone was eager to impress but also we were eager for them to get minutes.

"Fankaty Dabo, he’s not had the opportunity to start because he’s had a bit of a delayed pre-season, but you can see what he’s going to bring.

"Opportunity is a good word. And what they’ve got to realise is that some of them like Kai (Montagu) who is a young player, that’s how you go and impress. You come on and play like that and he was superb.

"I’ve only been here a month. I’ve had a low amount of games. Tonight I certainly moved forward in the respect I got to see what they can do.

"We’ve pushed the players hard in training and I think it’s going to pay off.”