Raith Rovers boss Neill Collins has praised both the quality of Dylan Easton’s free-kick equaliser in last Saturday’s 1-1 Scottish Championship draw at Partick Thistle, as well as the incessant backing of Raith supporters in the second half at Firhill.

“As soon as it left his (Easton’s) foot I thought it was in,” Collins told Raith TV post match. “I have to say at that point I was really thinking: ‘What do I need to do to try and help us get back into the game, then Dylan goes and does that.

"And that’s why he’s so important to us. Great moment for the travelling fans and I think as good as the team were in the second half, our fans were equally as good. I was really just hoping that we were going to get that winner. It would have been great scenes.

"But maybe the next time we’re here we’ll have that moment.”

On picking up another point which puts his seventh-placed team onto 15 points from 13 matches, Collins added: “It’s never going to be all our own way all the time. We haven’t had all the results that we’ve wanted over the past five or six games.

"We’ve been able to have large bits of control in pretty much all of those games. Today we didn’t so that’s something that we need to learn from, look at and find out why.

"And as a team we need to go through that. But the biggest thing was the resilience, the character, the fitness. I thought we came on very strong. It looked like we had energy to go on and win it and it’s a big pitch.”

Raith host Greenock Morton in the league this Saturday, kick-off 3pm at Stark’s Park.