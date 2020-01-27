Raith Rovers braced for offers for star youngster Kieron Bowie

Raith Rovers are expecting offers for teenage star Kieron Bowie as the January transfer window enters the final week, the Press understands.

The club has received a number of enquiries for the 17-year-old striker, who took his tally for the season to 10 with a double in the 4-3 win over Montrose on Saturday.

Clubs in Scotland and England are tracking the former Kirkcaldy High School pupil, and while manager John McGlynn stressed that no bids had been received in his post-match interview, that is expected to change this week as clubs vie for the youngster's signature.

McGlynn stressed, however, that any sale would likely see Bowie immediately loaned back to the League One leaders.

"There's loads of interest but we don't have any bid on the table," explained the Raith boss.

"Maybe today might make a difference.

"Whatever happens, I don't think anyone is going to take him away from here and not put him back on loan.

"The people we're talking to, that's the situation that may crop up."

Bowie made his debut last season for Raith at the age of 16 and scored his first senior goal in a 3-1 win over Peterhead in July.

"He's got a great attitude, and he works his socks off," McGlynn added.

"He's got a lot of quality and power in his left foot and he's only 17 so in two or three years it will be difficult to hold him down."