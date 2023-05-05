The new Raith Rovers board members (Pic by Tony Fimister)

A club spokesman said: “The directors of the group would like to thank John Sim (outgoing owner) for his support in facilitating the ownership change.

"Today’s announcement follows an extensive period of due diligence on both sides of the agreement, for the long-term benefit of the club, its supporters and the wider community in Kirkcaldy and the Kingdom of Fife.

“This is a watershed moment for Raith Rovers. The group, which includes extensive business and football leadership experience, has been working in the background to set out a compelling vision, mission and goals that will provide the platform for long-term prosperity.

“We will outline our plans to supporters as part of an enhanced engagement plan and will ensure the views of our fans, and those we hope to inspire a lifelong love of Raith Rovers in the future, will guide the implementation of our strategy.

“In the coming weeks, we will outline a series of short-term objectives to enable immediate improvement on and off the field.

“Ultimately, we aim to set out a clear vision for our club as an inclusive and accessible pillar of the community, one that is set-up to meet the sporting aspirations of its fans and its new owners and provide hope and opportunity to the community.

“This will include cultivating the exceptional Raith Rovers Community Club, re-establishing a thriving youth development pathway, and working hard to ensure everyone feels part of this exciting journey.”

Mckenzie, Rovers’ new general manager, added: “We are pleased to complete the acquisition of a controlling stake in the club and look forward to an exciting journey towards a more prosperous future at all levels of this great club.

“We have a board of dynamic and motivated professionals who are committed to re-energising the club at all levels, harnessing, and adding to our loyal fan base and bringing success, pride and happiness to the local community.

"We will shortly outline our plans and wish to make this journey a collaborative one, ensuring Raith Rovers Football Club is the beating heart of the community.”

Also commenting, Smart added: “I am really excited about being part of the future journey for our football club.

"Having been a supporter for over 60 years I have seen many highs and lows, but I feel 2023 is a new beginning for our football club.”