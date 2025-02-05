Raith Rovers bring in goalkeeper Josh Rae on loan ahead of Celtic trip

Josh Rae of St Johnstone fails to stop Daizen Maeda of Celtic from scoring his team's fourth goal during the William Hill Premiership match (Photo: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Raith Rovers have confirmed the signing of St Johnstone goalkeeper Josh Rae on loan for the remainder of the William Hill Championship campaign.

The 24-year-old, who joined the Saintees in the summer from Airdrieonians, has plenty of Championship experience having helped Rhys McCabe’s side reach the promotion play-offs last term.

And his performances in net earned Rae a move to the top flight, with the shot-stopper having made 19 appearances – including 14 in the Premiership – this season for the Perth outfit before falling out favour.

He was benched in January after McDermid Park gaffer Simo Valakari signed Andy Fisher on loan from Swansea at the beginning of the transfer window.

"We are delighted to get Josh on board,” Raith boss Barry Robson said.

"He is a goalkeeper who has experience at this level, is good with his feet and a good shot stopper.

“He also has a really good character to fit in with the group.”

Rae will now compete with current No.1 Kevin Dabrowski for the starting goalkeeping spot ahead of this weekend’s trip to Celtic Park in the fifth round of Scottish Cup.

Earlier this season, Rae played against Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic side at Parkhead for St Johnstone, conceding four times on the day.

Meanwhile, Raith are set to be backed on Saturday evening by a packed away end after the Stark’s Park side’s allocation was increased by an additional 299, bringing the total briefs available to 2,549.