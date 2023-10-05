Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ian Murray’s side come into the match just one point behind the recently relegated Terrors after last Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Ayr United as both teams look to seize the initiative in the battle for promotion to the top flight.

Earlier this week, Raith consulted with their supporters on handing out extra briefs to the visitors, and a fan survey saw over 95 per cent of votes go in favour of opening up the SM Lighting Stand to United supporters in addition to the North Stand which usually houses away fans, with season ticket holders being relocated.

That move, along with strong sales from the Kirkcaldy faithful, has seen over 5,700 tickets being sold for the match in total so far, with the capacity of Stark’s Park sitting at 7,711.

Raith Rovers fans pack out Ibrox Stadium's away section during last season's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers - the club is hoping for the same again this weekend (Pic Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Tickets are still on sale for the match via Fanbase with the club encouraging all fans to buy in advance. Tickets will also be available on matchday from the main office.

Briefs can also be bought tomorrow at the ground between 10am and 4pm.